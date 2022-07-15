Electric Vehicle Sales Rise Amid Demand, High Gas Prices

It’s a milestone in the fight against climate change, and it's happening on the road. For the first time, more than 5% of all cars sold in America are electric.

But for many people, they can't get their hands on an EV as they are in high demand. Electric car sales from April to June doubled.

Electric cars are all over the Bay Area. This is due to the fact that some customers want to go emission-free and others want to avoid paying high gas prices.

"Everybody feels that there's a fundamental shift happening in the industry, and consumers that are in the market are now interested in fully electric vehicles," said Ben Bajarin, an analyst with Creative Strategies.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But experts said that the consumers have to be patient. For anyone who wants a Tesla Model S, they will have to wait until at least November for delivery or maybe until next year.

Another vehicle, the Kia EV6 is also in demand. One Bay Area dealership told NBC Bay Area Friday that they had one left on their lot. While another Bay Area dealership said they were out. The Chevy Bolt was almost sold out at one Bay Area dealership as of Friday.

For those that still want an EV, NBC Bay Area was told Friday to expect to pay thousands of dollars over the sticker.

Car companies said they can't make EVs fast enough to keep up with demand. It’s partly because of supply issues and they said they have been caught by surprise.

But there are more choices coming, like the new EV from Vietnam-based VinFast. Those cars are starting at about $40,000 and are due around the end of the year.

Shoppers said they will get another option to go electric and say goodbye to gas.

"Initially the gas prices, they're just really high right now. I think it's just so much easier to not have to pay for gas. To be be able to charge it whenever you want," said shopper Alexia Tran.