Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Told to Cut Dreadlocks With $20,000 Scholarship

DeGeneres urged a Texas school district to "do the right thing" and allow DeAndre Arnold to walk at graduation without having to cut his hair

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Ellen DeGeneres has taken up the cause of a black Texas high school student who was told he won't be allowed to return to school or attend his graduation ceremony unless he cuts his dreadlocks — and surprised him with a $20,000 scholarship, NBC News reports.

DeAndre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, appeared in an episode of "The Ellen Show" that aired Wednesday.

At the start of the segment, DeGeneres told Arnold, "I'm sure this is not easy or comfortable for you," referring to his appearance on television. "But I want you to just relax and know that I'm here for you."

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

impeachment 7 hours ago

Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates

Kobe Bryant 3 hours ago

Kobe Bryant’s Death Throws Spotlight on Crash-Warning System

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Ellen DeGeneresTexasDeAndre Arnold
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us