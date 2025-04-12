Judge relaxes ban on DOGE access to sensitive US Treasury information

A New York judge has relaxed a ban she’d put on Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency preventing it from accessing sensitive Treasury Department information related to millions of Americans.

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas said in a written opinion late Friday that one DOGE worker, Ryan Wunderly, can access sensitive payment and data systems if he completes training that Treasury employees typically go through before given such access and submits a financial disclosure report.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by 19 Democratic state attorneys general who sued over privacy issues amid DOGE's assertion that it was working to modernize Treasury payment systems.

The lawsuit contended that Musk’s ‘DOGE’ team was composed of “political appointees” who should not have access to Treasury records handled by “civil servants” specially trained in protecting such sensitive information as Social Security and bank account numbers.

Vargas said Wunderly will be able to access payment records, payment systems and any other Treasury Department data systems containing personally identifiable information and confidential financial information of payees.

Vargas put the ban in place two months ago.

Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency was created to find and eliminate wasteful government spending. Its access to Treasury records and its inspection of government agencies has led some to criticize Musk while his supporters praise the idea of reining in bloated government finances.