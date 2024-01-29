Elon Musk says his startup Neuralink has implanted a device in its first human

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said Monday that his brain-science startup company Neuralink had implanted a device in a human for the first time, a possible step toward a product that Musk said would allow people to control almost any external device “just by thinking.”

Musk made the announcement on X. He said the patient, whom he did not identify, “received an implant” Sunday and “is recovering well.” The initial results, he added, showed “promising neuron spike detection.” He gave no other details on the procedure, the patient or the device that the company implanted.

Scientists for decades have worked on similar ideas for brain-computer interfaces that, if successful, could one day assist people who are physically disabled, change how people communicate or more.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of Neuralink’s progress. One of Neuralink’s competitors, Precision Neuroscience, implanted its device in a human for the first time last year.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.