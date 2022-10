Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter, CNBC reported late Thursday.

CNBC's David Faber in a tweet reported former CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal left the company's headquarters in San Francisco and will not be returning.

Elon Musk is now in charge at Twitter. I'm told former CEO @paraga and CFO @nedsegal have left the company's HQ and will not be returning as the Musk era begins. — David Faber (@davidfaber) October 28, 2022

So, what happens next?

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman breaks down what Twitter employees may face and the social media platform's future in the video player above.

Elon Musk has taken over Twitter for $44 billion and CNBC reports that not only is he in charge, but top executives have left the company. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman for some insight.