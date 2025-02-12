Elon Musk's ex Grimes speaks out after he brings their son, 4, to White House press conference

Originally appeared on E! Online

Grimes is expressing frustration over her son’s latest public appearance.

After videos of X Æ A-Xii, or X, appearing in front of reporters with his dad Elon Musk and President Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office went viral, the singer shared her thoughts.

"He should not be in public like this," Grimes wrote about the 4-year-old Feb. 11 on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a fan praising her son for being "very polite" and her over her parenting of him. "I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

E! News has reached out to Musk's rep for comment about Grimes' remarks and has not heard back.

The former couple — who split in 2022 after four years of dating — has been locked in a legal dispute over X and their younger children Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2, since October 2023, when Grimes filed a petition against the billionaire to establish parental rights.

The father of 12, one of Trump's top advisers, had brought his and Grimes' eldest son along to the White House to appear with him while speaking to reporters about his newly created Department of Government Efficiency team's plans to shrink the federal workforce. And the president had glowing words.

"This is X, and he's a great guy — high IQ," he said at the beginning of the event, "high-IQ individual."

During the press conference, Musk spoke while standing on one side of X, who occasionally inched nearer to Trump, sitting at his desk.

X also sat on the floor at times and latched onto Musk's leg until his dad picked him up and carried him on his shoulders. And his dad admitted that the outing may have been a bit much for the 4-year-old.

"Sorry for this," Musk said. "I thought my son might enjoy this, but as he's sticking his fingers in my ears and stuff, so it's been hard to hear sometimes. Hey! Stop that."