Elsa Strengthens Into Season's 1st Hurricane in Caribbean

Elsa gained strength with its latest advisory Friday, becoming a Category 1 hurricane as it moves closer to nations in the Caribbean and keeps South Florida in the cone of concern.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has winds at 75 miles per hour while sitting just 75 miles east of St. Vincent. The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 28 miles per hour.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A hurricane warning has been issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A hurricane watch remains in effect for the southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the border with the Dominican Republic.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique along with the southern coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Dominica, Grenada, Saba and Sint Eustatius along with Jamaica.

Elsa is forecast to move over portions of the Windward Islands and Leeward Islands on Friday morning before moving across the Caribbean Sea this weekend and move near Jamaica and Cuba by Sunday.

South Florida remained in the cone of concern with Elsa forecast to move across the area as early as Monday evening. No watches or warnings have been issued for South Florida.

The best-case scenario would be the storm missing South Florida far south or far east. If the storm approaches Key West, that would bring high impact weather to the Keys and disruptive, tropical bands of wind and rain to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Surfside.

Between three and 10 inches of rain is expected to fall starting Friday for areas included in the Windward Islands and Barbados, which may lead to isolated flooding and mudslides.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.