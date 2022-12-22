Emily Ratajkowski Gives Dating Life Updates Amid Pete Davidson Rumors

We're swiping right for Emily Ratajkowski.

After all, the model recently shared she's on dating apps for the first time amid a sparking romance with Pete Davidson. During a Dec. 22 episode of her podcast 'High Low', Ratajkowski—who split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September—explained what ultimately drew her to download the unnamed app.

"I was like, 'f--k it,'" she said while scrolling though the app, according to People Magazine. "I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it."

However, the 'My Body' author—who shares 21-month-old son Sylvester with Sebastian—went on to share her dissatisfaction with a particular dating app.

"I feel like this app is a little bit white," she continued. "It's very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don't think I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here."

Ratajkowski has been linked to Davidson in recent months after being spotted on several outings, including a court-side hangout at a New York Knicks game late November. (Sitting next to them was Jordan Sparks, who told E! News that the pair "sounded like they were having a great time.")

A source close to Ratajkowski exclusively told E! News earlier in November that while the relationship is "very new," they've been in "nonstop communication."

"Emily is super into Pete right now," the source said. "It's a chill relationship so far."

The insider explained that as it stands, the Gone Girl actress and the Saturday Night Live alum have enjoyed getting to know each other.

"There's no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him," they continued. "Pete is charming and winning her over for sure."