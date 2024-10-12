Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade reveals gender of her unborn child

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers, has revealed the gender of her baby and she shared the heartwarming story of how she told her famous dad.

During the Oct. 11 episode of her podcast, “Just A Little Shady,” the 28-year-old and her husband, Evan McClintock, recalled revealing the baby’s gender to Eminem. Mathers shared how she made sure to be careful while sharing the news with her father.

"We got my dad a jersey that said grandpa on the back, and it worked out perfectly," she explained adding that at first he was a bit confused by the news.

"He was first concerned, because he's like, 'Well, I didn’t get you a gift,'" she explained. "And freaked out for a couple minutes. He's like, 'We're supposed to get each other gifts?' I’m like, 'No, no, it’s just for the football season.'"

Then when it came time to unwrap his present, the rapper became confused again. According to Mathers, when he saw the word "grandpa" he thought he was being called old. It wasn't until he was handed an ultrasound picture that the entire thing came together.

"I pulled out the ultrasound picture, and he was like, 'Wait, this is real. Like, this is happening."

The couple went onto reveal the gender of their baby during the podcast episode by popping a gold balloon during the podcast.

"It's a boy!" Mathers said after the blue confetti rained down from the balloon.

The video of Eminem receiving the grandpa jersey was featured earlier this month in the rapper's new music video, "Temporary."

Mathers and McClintock married in May of this past year.

