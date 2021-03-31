New York City

Emmy-Winning Film Designer Missing for 6 Months Found Dead Under Garbage In Queens Home

Evelyn Sakash, who won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003 and was known to be a hoarder, was found by her sister and a cleaning crew lying on her kitchen floor buried under piles of garbage, police said

Evelyn Sakash
NYPD

An Emmy-winning production designer who was known to be a hoarder has been found dead under a pile of garbage in her New York City home.

Evelyn Sakash, 66, was found Tuesday lying on her kitchen floor buried under garbage, a police spokesperson said.

Sakash was found by her sister, who had hired a cleaning crew to clear out the woman’s home in the College Point section of Queens and look for her, police said. The sister and the cleaners found Sakash, who lived alone, around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

Sakash was a production designer who had worked on films including “Mermaids,” released in 1990, and 2014′s “Still Alice,” according to her IMDB page. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003 for “Between the Lions.”

A police missing person report said Sakash was last seen alive on Sept. 30, 2020. The city medical examiner’s office will determine her cause of death.

