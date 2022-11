Twitter is experiencing more chaos than ever after its recent sale.

From laid off employees being asked to come back, to users leaving the platform, to election misinformation concerns, the social media platform is battling it all.

An employment lawyer, Ayesha Whyte, talks to NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman about what comes next after some of the laid off workers are now being told they were mistakenly let go.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman about how what’s happening on Twitter is also impacting the Midterm Elections.