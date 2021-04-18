shooting

EMS: 3 Adults Fatally Shot in Austin, No Suspect in Custody

By Jim Vertuno

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

Three people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects are in custody, emergency responders said.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said it has received no reports of other victims. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene and no arrests have been made.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

She said the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m. and that three adults were fatally shot.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Kenosha 8 hours ago

Wisconsin Tavern Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured

US Capitol Riot 7 hours ago

Some Jan. 6 Defendants Try to Use Journalism as Riot Defense

Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Images from the scene showed a large presence of emergency responders.

Steadman said she did not know the exact location where the three people were killed. She said they responded to an area that included a strip mall, several retail stores with a large apartment complex behind it.

___

Associated Press reporters Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

shootingAustingun violence
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us