critter corner

Police reunite emu with owner after big bird wound up on Pennsylvania lawn

Newtown Township, Bucks County, police found an emu wandering near Stoopville Road and Rosefield Drive on July 4

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Where did this emu come from?

That was the question a police department in one Pennsylvania community was trying to answer after one of the big birds turned up in a residential neighborhood.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"Patrol has encountered an Emu wandering in the area of Stoopville Road / Rosefield Drive," Newtown Township police wrote in a July 4th Facebook post.

Police shared a photo showing the emu standing on a lawn near a driveway in front of what appears to be the garage of a house.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Newtown Township Police shared that the emu was reunited with its owner on Friday.

No word yet on what the emu's name is.

This article tagged under:

critter corner
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us