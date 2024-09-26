Eric Adams
Live Updates

Live updates: Adams defiant as feds allege mayor took bribes, illegal campaign funds

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on federal charges alleging that he took bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources

By NBC New York Staff

Eric Adams became the first sitting New York City mayor to face criminal prosecution on Thursday.

Adams is accused of improper benefits and illegal campaign contributions, fraudulent matching funds claims, concealment of travel benefits and corrupt favor for foreign benefactor, according to the document unsealed this morning. The United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York is expected to announce "significant corruption charges" in connection to the administration shortly.

The mayor, who is tied up in a multitude of ongoing investigations, has denied wrongdoing or knowledge of wrongdoing. His lawyer says his client awaits his day in court.

The historic federal probe into Adams and his top officials have already spurred serious questions about the next steps for City Hall -- and potential action from Albany.

Here are all the latest developments in and out of the courthouse.

This article tagged under:

Eric Adams
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us