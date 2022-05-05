Police in Chicago identified the person was arrested after opening an emergency exit of a plane on the runway at O’Hare International Airport and sliding down the wing early Thursday.

Randy Frank Davila, a 57-year-old resident of Escondido, has been charged with reckless conduct, according to investigators in Illinois.

The strange incident happened after United Airlines officials Flight 2874, which originated from San Diego, landed at its intended destination.

The plane was approaching a gate when Davila allegedly used the emergency exit to walk onto the wing around 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He then slid down the wing and onto the airfield, according to law enforcement.

A recording obtained by NBC 5 of Air Traffic Control can be heard saying, "We had to stop short of Gate Bravo 3. Somebody pulled the rear right over wing exit. Someone in seat 21 Bravo has exited the aircraft and is on the ramp."

Cell phone video taken on the plane shows an emergency exit row of three seats with the emergency exit door opened. One passenger is seated in the middle seat and one is seated the aisle seat.

"Our ground crew stopped the individual outside of the aircraft, and the person is now with law enforcement," United Airlines said in a statement.

"The plane then arrived at the gate and all passengers deplaned safely. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

Officers arrived on the scene and placed Davila into custody, according to police.

It's not yet clear why Davila exited the aircraft while it was taxiing to its gate. He is due in court in Chicago on June 27 to answer to the misdemeanor charge.