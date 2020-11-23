European Union

EU Invites Biden to Patch Up Trans-Atlantic Ties

The 27-nation bloc has often complained about a worsening relationship under Trump

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

European Union chief Charles Michel is inviting Joe Biden once he is U.S. president to come visit and patch up trans-Atlantic relations that have suffered over the past four years under President Donald Trump.

“Now is the time to join forces. In a changing world, our partnership will be more important than ever to protect our citizens, relaunch our economies, stop global warming and create a safer world," Michel said in a statement Monday after a call with the American president-elect.

“The EU and the U.S. will always have more impact when taking steps together,” Michel said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 8 hours ago

Biden's Transition Gets Green Light as Trump at Last Relents

The Biden Transition 10 hours ago

Biden Announces Key Members of Foreign Policy and National Security Teams

The 27-nation bloc has often complained about a worsening relationship under Trump, and hope that with Biden, trans-Atlantic ties can be rekindled like they were under President Barack Obama.

Over the past years, both sides disagreed over key topics from trade and security to the fight against climate change. Now, Michel said Biden should come over next year for a meeting with EU leaders.

During his tenure, Trump variously stunned and disappointed the Europeans — most of them members of the NATO military alliance that Washington leads — by slapping tariffs on EU exports and pulling out of the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

European UnionJoe Biden
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us