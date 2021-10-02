Space Exploration

European-Japanese Space Mission Gets 1st Glimpse of Mercury

The European Space Agency said the image shows the Northern Hemisphere and Mercury’s pock-marked features

planet Mercury
ESA via AP

A joint European-Japanese spacecraft got its first glimpse of Mercury as it swung by the solar system's innermost planet while on a mission to deliver two probes into orbit in 2025.

The BepiColombo mission made the first of six flybys of Mercury at 11:34 p.m. GMT (7:34 p.m. EST) Friday, using the planet's gravity to slow the spacecraft down.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After swooping past Mercury at altitudes of under 200 kilometers (125 miles), the spacecraft took a low resolution black-and-white photo with one of its monitoring cameras before zipping off again.

The European Space Agency said the captured image shows the Northern Hemisphere and Mercury's characteristic pock-marked features, among them the 166-kilometer-wide (103-mile-wide) Lermontov crater.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

COVID-19 13 hours ago

COVID-19 Deaths Eclipse 700,000 in US as Delta Variant Rages

Miya Marcano 2 hours ago

Body of Missing Woman Believed to Be Miya Marcano Recovered: Fla. Sheriff

The joint mission by the European agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency was launched in 2018, flying once past Earth and twice past Venus on its journey to the solar system's smallest planet.

Five further flybys are needed before BepiColombo is sufficiently slowed down to release ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter and JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter. The two probes will study Mercury's core and processes on its surface, as well as its magnetic sphere.

The mission is named after Italian scientist Giuseppe ‘Bepi’ Colombo, who is credited with helping develop the gravity assist maneuver that NASA’s Mariner 10 first used when it flew to Mercury in 1974.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Space ExplorationJapanEuropean Space AgencyBepiColombo MissionJapan Aerospace Exploration Agency
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us