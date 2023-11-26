European markets set to start the week on a somber note

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative start to the new trading week, days after the region's Stoxx 600 index reached its highest level since Sept. 20.

Asia-Pacific markets started the week largely lower, with Chinese markets dragged by property stocks and Japan's service inflation surging to a 45-month high.

U.S. stock futures dipped on Sunday evening as Wall Street looks to build on four straight positive weeks for the equity market. Wall Street is coming off the fourth-straight winning week for all three major averages, as stocks have rallied since the 10-year Treasury yield retreated from the 5% mark it briefly topped in late October.



CNBC Pro: Fund manager reveals the one energy stock to buy right now

Brian Arcese, portfolio manager at investment firm Foord Asset Management has named the one energy stock investors should own right now.

Arcese, who manages the absolute return Foord International Fund, singled out the oil and gas giant over its strong cash flows and balance sheet.

Analysts have also forecast a "stable" 11% distribution yield for the stock next year, which includes share buy-backs.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Portfolio manager explains why he has the ‘most conviction’ in this China tech stock

Chinese tech players like Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent have largely been viewed favorably been investors, even as the Asian powerhouse has been having slower growth.

One tech giant, however, stands out to portfolio manager Brian Arcese.

When asked why he likes JD.com over the other Chinese tech giants such as Pinduoduo, Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent, the portfolio manager at Foord Asset Management responded, "We also own Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent," adding, "I have the most conviction," in this stock.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 17 points lower at 7,473, Germany's DAX down 42 points at 15,993, France's CAC down 25 points at 7,268 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 81 points at 29,381, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings or data releases Monday.

— Holly Ellyatt