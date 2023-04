Every MLB team's retired numbers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the most iconic moments in professional sports is having your number retired.

While MLB has seen numerous legendary players have their numbers retired, the league has only had one number retired throughout.

So, who is the player that reached that remarkable milestone and what are the retired numbers for each MLB team? Here we do a deep dive:

Is 42 the only number retired in baseball?

The MLB retired Jackie Robinson's number (42) on April 15, 1997.

Robinson's number remains the only one to be retired across the league.

What is Jackie Robinson Day?

Every year on April 15, the league recognizes the former Dodgers second baseman on Jackie Robinson Day.

The celebration is an honor of Robinson's major league debut in 1947 and is celebrated by all players, coaches, managers and umpires wearing No. 42.

Robinson is best known for breaking the color barrier in baseball.

What is the most retired number in the MLB?

No. 20 has been retired by 11 teams, more than any other number.

After that, it’s No. 14 at 10 times.

What is the rarest number in MLB?

Ahead of the 2020 MLB season, Nos. 86, 89 and 92 had never been worn, according to Baseball Reference.

In August 2020, the Cardinals checked those two numbers off the list with reliever Génesis Cabrera taking No. 92 and reliever Jesus Cruz wearing No. 86.

Finally, No. 89 was worn on the last day of August 2021 with Yankees pitcher Miguel Yajure wearing it, marking the date every number had appeared on a big league diamond.

What are the retired numbers for each MLB team?

The retired jersey numbers from each team are as follows:

9: Reggie Jackson, RF

24: Rickey Henderson, LF

27: Catfish Hunter, RHP

34: Rollie Fingers, RHP

34: Dave Stewart, P

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

43: Dennis Eckersley, RHP

No number: Walter A. Haas Jr., owner

11: Jim Fregosi, SS

26: Gene Autry, owner

29: Rod Carew, 1B

30: Nolan Ryan, RHP

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

50: Jimmie Reese, coach

Astros (10)

5: Jeff Bagwell, 1B

7: Craig Biggio, C/2B/OF

24: Jimmy Wynn, OF

25: Jose Cruz, OF

32: Jim Umbricht, RHP

33: Mike Scott, RHP

34: Nolan Ryan, RHP

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

40: Don Wilson, RHP

49: Larry Dierker, RHP

Blue Jays (3)

12: Roberto Alomar, 2B

32: Roy Halladay, RHP

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

Braves (11)

3: Dale Murphy, OF

6: Bobby Cox, manager

10: Chipper Jones, 3B

21: Warren Spahn, LHP

29: John Smoltz, RHP

31: Greg Maddux, RHP

35: Phil Niekro, RHP

41: Eddie Mathews, 3B

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

44: Hank Aaron, OF

47: Tom Glavine, LHP

Brewers (6)

1: Bud Selig, owner

4: Paul Molitor, INF/DH

19: Robin Yount, SS/CF

34: Rollie Fingers, RHP

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

44: Hank Aaron, OF/DH

Cardinals (16)

1: Ozzie Smith, SS

2: Red Schoendienst, 2B

6: Stan Musial, 1B/OF

9: Enos Slaughter, RF

10: Tony La Russa, manager

14: Ken Boyer, 3B

17: Dizzy Dean, RHP

20: Lou Brock, LF

23: Ted Simmons, C

24: Whitey Herzog, manager

42: Bruce Sutter, RHP

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

45: Bob Gibson, RHP

85: August A. Busch, owner

No number: Rogers Hornsby, 2B

No number: Jack Buck, broadcaster

10: Ron Santo, 3B

14: Ernie Banks, SS/1B

23: Ryne Sandberg, 2B

26: Billy Williams, OF

31: Ferguson Jenkins, RHP

31: Greg Maddux, RHP

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

Diamondbacks (3)

20: Luis Gonzalez, OF

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

51: Randy Johnson, LHP

1: Pee Wee Reese, SS

2: Tommy Lasorda, manager

4: Duke Snider, CF

14: Gil Hodges, 1B

19: Jim Gilliam, INF/OF/coach

20: Don Sutton, RHP

24: Walter Alston, manager

32: Sandy Koufax, LHP

39: Roy Campanella, C

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

53: Don Drysdale, RHP

3: Bill Terry, 1B

4: Mel Ott, OF

11: Carl Hubbell, LHP

20: Monte Irvin, OF

22: Will Clark, 1B

24: Willie Mays, CF

25: Barry Bonds, LF

27: Juan Marichal, RHP

30: Orlando Cepeda, 1B

36: Gaylord Perry, RHP

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

44: Willie McCovey, 1B

No number: Christy Mathewson, RHP

No number: John McGraw, manager

Guardians (9)

3: Earl Averill, OF

5: Lou Boudreau, SS/manager

14: Larry Doby, OF

18: Mel Harder, RHP

19: Bob Feller, RHP

20: Frank Robinson, OF/manager

21: Bob Lemon, RHP

25: Jim Thome, 1B

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

Mariners (2)

11: Edgar Martinez, DH

24: Ken Griffey Jr., CF

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

14: Gil Hodges, manager

17: Keith Hernandez, 1B

24: Willie Mays, CF

31: Mike Piazza, C

36: Jerry Koosman, P

37: Casey Stengel, manager

41: Tom Seaver, RHP

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

Orioles (7)

4: Earl Weaver, manager

5: Brooks Robinson, 3B

8: Cal Ripken Jr., SS

20: Frank Robinson, OF

22: Jim Palmer, RHP

33: Eddie Murray, 1B

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

8: Gary Carter, C

10: Rusty Staub, RF

10: Andre Dawson, OF

30: Tim Raines, LF

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

1: Richie Ashburn, OF

14: Jim Bunning, RHP

15: Dick Allen, 1B

20: Mike Schmidt, 3B

32: Steve Carlton, LHP

34: Roy Halladay, P

36: Robin Roberts, RHP

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

"P": Grover Cleveland Alexander, RHP

"P": Chuck Klein, OF

Pirates (10)

1: Billy Meyer, manager

4: Ralph Kiner, OF

8: Willie Stargell, OF/1B

9: Bill Mazeroski, 2B

11: Paul Waner, OF

20: Pie Traynor, 3B

21: Roberto Clemente, OF

33: Honus Wagner, SS

40: Danny Murtaugh, manager

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

6: Steve Garvey, 1B

19: Tony Gwynn, OF

31: Dave Winfield, OF

35: Randy Jones, LHP

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

51: Trevor Hoffman, RHP

Rangers (6)

7: Ivan Rodriguez, C

10: Michael Young, INF

26: Johnny Oates, manager

29: Adrian Beltre, 3B

34: Nolan Ryan, RHP

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

Rays (3)

12: Wade Boggs, 3B

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

66: Don Zimmer, coach

1: Bobby Doerr, 2B

4: Joe Cronin, SS

6: Johnny Pesky, SS/3B

8: Carl Yastrzemski, LF

9: Ted Williams, LF

14: Jim Rice, LF

26: Wade Boggs, 3B

27: Carlton Fisk, C

34: David Ortiz, DH

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

45: Pedro Martinez, RHP

Reds (11)

1: Fred Hutchinson, manager

5: Johnny Bench, C

8: Joe Morgan, 2B

10: Sparky Anderson, manager

11: Barry Larkin, SS

13: Davey Concepcion, SS

14: Pete Rose, INF/OF

18: Ted Kluszewski, 1B

20: Frank Robinson, OF

24: Tony Perez, 3B/1B

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

Rockies (3)

17: Todd Helton, 1B

33: Larry Walker, OF

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

Royals (4)

5: George Brett, 3B

10: Dick Howser, manager

20: Frank White, 2B

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

Tigers (10)

1: Lou Whitaker, 2B

2: Charlie Gehringer, 2B

3: Alan Trammell, SS

5: Hank Greenberg, 1B

6: Al Kaline, OF

11: Sparky Anderson, manager

16: Hal Newhouser, LHP

23: Willie Horton, OF

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

47: Jack Morris, RHP

Twins (10)

3: Harmon Killebrew, 1B

6: Tony Oliva, RF

7: Joe Mauer, C

10: Tom Kelly, manager

14: Kent Hrbek, 1B

28: Bert Blyleven, RHP

29: Rod Carew, 2B

34: Kirby Puckett, CF

36: Jim Kaat, P

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

2: Nellie Fox, 2B

3: Harold Baines, OF/DH

4: Luke Appling, SS

9: Minnie Minoso, OF

11: Luis Aparicio, SS

14: Paul Konerko, 1B

16: Ted Lyons, RHP

19: Billy Pierce, LHP

35: Frank Thomas, 1B

42: Jackie Robinson, INF

56: Mark Buehrle, LHP

72: Carlton Fisk, C