Everything We Know About Friday's Deadly Attack at the US Capitol

One officer is dead after a man slammed his car into two Capitol Police officers outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Friday afternoon, officials said.

What Happened

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green of Indiana, pulled into the Capitol complex Friday, rammed two officers with a car, then jumped out of the vehicle with a knife and attacked one of the officers before being fatally shot by police, law enforcement officials said.

The incident occurred at North Barricade vehicle access point along Constitution Avenue, the Capitol Police said. Congress was not in session when the incident occurred.

Two Officers Struck By Vehicle

Two officers were struck and transported to a hospital, police said. One of the officers died as a result of their injuries. The other officer was severely injured, the Capitol Police union said. Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the event currently "does not appear to be terrorism-related," but noted further investigation would be necessary.

DC Road Closures

The Capitol complex was placed on lockdown, with no entry nor exit permitted, according to an email from U.S. Capitol Police. The lockdown has now been lifted.

However, several streets near the Capitol complex are still shut down:

Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street

The National Guard continues to guard the barricade where the crime scene is located.

Friday's incident comes less than three months after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.