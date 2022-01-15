EXPLAINER: How to Test Children Using At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

More and more parents are testing their children for coronavirus at home, whether schools handed them at-home testing kits or if it’s because they want to visit other family members.

Many parents are always concerned to know if their children are positive for COVID-19, and many are unsure if the results are correct on their at-home testing kits and some parents fear that their children are spreading the virus.

"Ok thank you, I have a test, but do I have to do it?" said Sandy Naranjo, mother of 6-year-old Frida who received an at-home COVID-19 test at her daughter's school in National City a few weeks ago.

She says that although she tested her daughter, she was not very convinced of the negative results.

"If you don't do it right, and she has COVID-19, and you don't know, you send the child to school and there are more cases," Naranjo said.

And although in reality there are only a few steps to do the test, the slightest mistake could give a false negative, so according to Doctor Ian Shapiro, the most important advice is to read the instructions and be calm.

"It's a process that takes 15 minutes, but we must do it carefully to avoid false results."

Getting ready to collect the sample

The most important thing is to read the manufacturer's full instructions for use before using the test. Here you can find more recommendations from the CDC on how to get tested.

Be prepared to collect a sample by cleaning the surface that you will use to place the test. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Have a stopwatch handy to measure the time of the test Open the box and follow the instructions included with the self-assessment to collect the nasal or saliva sample.

If you don't collect the samples as directed, your test results may be incorrect.

Step-by-step instructions for the 15-minute test distributed in most San Diego County schools

Below you'll find step-by-step instructions for the 15-minute iHealth COVID-19 At-Home Rapid Antigen Test.

You may have Test Set 1 OR Test Set 2 in the package. Please follow proper steps based on the specific set you received.

Test Set 1: Open the package, take out the COVID-19 Test Card in Pouch, the Tube pre-filled with the extraction solution and the Swab. When you are ready to proceed with the test, open the foil pouch of the COVID-19 Test Card.

Test Set 2: Open the package, take out the COVID-19 Test Card in Pouch, empty Tube, sealed Solution and the Swab. When you are ready to proceed with the test, open the foil pouch of the COVID-19 Test Card.

Please look carefully, there are two Edges on the empty tube. Then squeeze the sealed solution completely into the empty tube.

NOTE: It is acceptable if the liquid level is above Edge 2. However, please do not

proceed with this test, if the liquid level is below Edge 2, as this may result in

false or invalid results.

Collecting Sample

Remove the swab from its package, being careful not to touch the tip of the swab. Please keep the swab package for later use. Insert the swab into the nostril. With children, the maximum depth of insertion into the nostril may be less than ¾ of an inch, and turn it at least 5 times on one side by touching the walls of your nostril. Then put the same swab in the other hole of the nose and turn it over again 5 times. Then, place the swab sample to the bottom in the solution of the jar that comes in the kit. Mix the sample on the swab with the solution and turn it at least 15 times. Squeeze the sides of the tube to express as much liquid as possible from the swab, and then remove the swab Put the lid back on and throw your swab in the trash. Twist to open the small white cap of the tube. Add 3 drops of sample to the Sample Port of the COVID-19 Test Card. Screw back the small white cap. Wait 15 minutes and wait for the results that will appear on the lines below the C and below the T.

After 15 minutes you can read the results and after 30 minutes, they will no longer be valid. That is to say that only the results between the 15th minute and the 30th minute are valid.

A line always has to appear below the C otherwise the test is invalid and you will have to repeat the process.

If you see a line below the T, it means that the test detected coronavirus, no matter how thin the line is. If you are not sure use a magnifying glass or a bright light to confirm.

If you have tested positive, consult your medical provider for more information.

A negative result will show ONLY a C line. A negative result means that viral antigens from COVID-19 were not detected and that the individual is presumed negative for COVID-19.