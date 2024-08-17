Exploring San Diego connections of doctor connected to Matthew Perry's ketamine overdose

Dr. Mark Chavez of San Diego has pleaded guilty to supplying the ketamine that enabled "Friends" star Matthew Perry to spiral deeper and deeper into his addiction, ending in his ketamine overdose death earlier last year.

Chavez has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

On Friday, NBC 7 looked into the network of people arrested in connection to Perry's death and Chavez's work in San Diego.

Indictment documents described how, from September through October of 2023, Chavez provided a contact of at least 20 years, Dr. Salvador Plasencia of Los Angeles, with vials of the drug and also conspired on price and inventory.

On Oct. 2, 2023, for example, Plasencia texted Chavez: "If today goes well, we may have repeat business."

Chavez responded: “Let’s do everything we can to make it happen.”

In Wednesday's news conference, U.S. attorney Martin Estrada announced the arrests.

“They knew what they were doing was wrong," Estrada said. "They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyways."

In March 2023, Dreamscape Ketamine in Mission Valley shared a Facebook post introducing Chavez as an owner. The business was also mentioned multiple times in court documents, describing how he lied to ketamine wholesalers, using his former connection to the business as a way to get the ketamine that Perry would end up with.

Chavez's LinkedIn page also listed QC Kinetics, a non-surgical regeneration clinic with locations in Torrey Hills and Hillcrest. His business card was still at the front desk of one of the locations as of Friday afternoon.

Chavez also created a product called Gravity Ball: a resistance-based medicine ball. He is featured in several educational videos, all the while promoting himself as a health coach and medical concierge.

Chavez's attorney wouldn’t provide NBC 7 with a comment, but Plasencia's attorney, Stefan Sacks, did speak to NBC 4.

“Obviously, Dr. Plasencia, as did everyone in America, knew that Matthew Perry had struggled with addiction in the past. That doesn’t stop a doctor from trying to exercise the best medical practice to try and treat a person who needs some sort of medical help,“ said Sacks.

The Medical Board of California has investigated Chavez. According to its website, his medical license appears to be active.

"Both licenses are current and active and the Board has not imposed any restrictions on them," a spokesperson for the Medical Board of California said in an emailed response to NBC 7. "The Board is aware of the charges, is investigating the matter, and will take appropriate action specific to the facts and circumstances of the case."

Chavez is due back in court later this month.