Factory Workers Threatened With Firing If They Left Before Tornado, Employees Say

At least eight people died in the factory, which makes scented candles and is owned by Mayfield Consumer Products

As a catastrophic tornado approached this city on Friday, employees of a candle factory — which would later be destroyed — heard the warning sirens and wanted to leave the building. But at least four workers told NBC News that supervisors warned employees they would be fired if they left their shifts early.

For hours, as word of the coming storm spread, up to 15 workers beseeched managers to allow them to take shelter at their own homes, only to have their requests rebuffed, the workers said.

Fearing their safety, some in fact left during their shifts regardless of the repercussions.

At least eight people died in the factory, which makes scented candles and is owned by Mayfield Consumer Products. The facility was completely leveled and all that is left is rubble. Photos and videos of its widespread mangled remains have become a symbol of the enormous destructive power of Friday’s tornado system.

