Falafel Sold in 38 States Recalled After Being Linked to Five Individuals Hospitalized With E. Coli

A vegan falafel product sold at Aldi supermarkets in 38 states has been recalled after it was linked to 20 cases of E. coli — five of which resulted in hospitalizations.

Cuisine Innovations Unlimited announced the voluntary recall of its Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel products in a release posted Friday afternoon on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

The type of E. coli suspected in the contamination, known as Shiga toxin-producing, primarily impacts elderly individuals, children, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the release. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill, it states. No deaths linked to consumption of the product have yet been reported.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.