Chula Vista

Community comes together in show of strength for fallen San Diego police officers

The fundraiser at NXPT Fitness in Chula Vista raised money for a scholarship fund named in Officer Jonathan De Guzman's honor and for the family of Officer Austin Machitar, who was killed in a fiery crash last month

Officer Jonathan De Guzman (left) and Officer Austin Machitar (right).
San Diego Police Department

Hundreds of San Diegans came together in a show of strength in Chula Vista on Saturday to honor two San Diego police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The Filipino American Law Enforcement Officers Association held a CrossFit fundraiser at NXPT Fitness Studio called the "5721 Fitness Throwdown." Those numbers refer to the badge numbers of Officer Jonathan De Guzman, who was killed in 2016.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The annual event raises money for a scholarship fund named in De Guzman's honor that helps high-performing, underrepresented high school seniors and college students, many of whom are from the South Bay. Proceeds from this year's fundraiser will also go to the families of Officer Austin Machitar, who was killed in a fiery crash in Clairemont last month, and his partner that night, Officer Zach Martinez, who is still recovering from the crash.

"The proceeds that we raise for the family is going to go to help offset costs that may be surprises for them," Christopher Cruz, president of the Filipino American Law Enforcement Officers Association in San Diego, said. "We just want to give as much as we can. So far, the community in San Diego has been generous with their donations."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Thirty teams of two signed up to compete.

Dominic Banaga was one-half of “Team Transform.” The San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy said Machitar’s death hit close to home.

“It becomes surreal after somebody so close to you — as far as the law enforcement family — passes away like that,” Banaga said. “It makes you kind of rethink where you’re at, the safety mechanisms you’re putting in place to ensure your safety every day and just making sure you do the best job you can so you can come home safe to your family and protect whoever you’re serving.”

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Iran 1 hour ago

Iran says it successfully launched a satellite in its program criticized by West over missile fears

Venezuela 3 hours ago

Venezuela says it arrested 6 foreigners allegedly involved in a plot to kill Maduro

Banaga’s chiropractor, Daniel Meyer, signed him up for the challenge. Meyer said he wanted to support Banaga and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

“If they’re out there serving and protecting us, I feel a duty to really push myself, as well and see what we’re actually capable of,” Meyer said.

This article tagged under:

Chula Vista
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us