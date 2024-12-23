Falling drone seriously injures boy during Florida holiday show, his mother says

A 7-year-old spectator at a holiday drone show in Orlando, Florida, was seriously injured Saturday night when one of the devices went down and struck him in the chest, his mother said.

The Orlando Fire Department confirmed that one person was hospitalized following "technical difficulties" at the city-hosted third annual Holiday Drone Show at Lake Eola Park.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating, said in a statement Sunday that “several” small drones collided during the show at about 6:45 p.m., some falling into the crowd.

Fire personnel were staffing a customary medical tent nearby and rushed to the boy's aid, the department said in a statement. No other injuries were reported.

Before the FAA allows such an event, it said, it looks at the software that will be used, proposed crowd flow maps to ensure people are at a safe distance from the devices, geofencing capabilities that should ensure drones stay within a certain area, and staffing.

The show was to have been reprised at 8 p.m., but that event was canceled after the incident at the 6:30 p.m. display, the fire department said.

In promoting the event, the city said in a statement Friday: "This show will feature a dazzling display of synchronized drones flying in formation to create beautiful holiday-themed designs in the night sky. Attendees will be able to sit back and watch the 15-minute light show from the comfort of their own blankets and lawn chairs."

Adriana Edgerton told NBC affiliate WESH that she saw drones go down after the collision and that her son, Alexander, underwent heart surgery as a result of his drone injury.

"Everyone’s natural instinct was to duck and scatter, and before we realized it, my daughter found my son on the floor unconscious," Edgerton told WESH. "He had blood coming out of his face."

The fire department named Sky Elements Drones, of Coppell, Texas, as the second-year producer of the show.

"We are diligently working with the FAA and City of Orlando officials to determine the cause and are committed to establishing a clear picture of what transpired," said the company, which has helped the NFL, NASCAR and Major League Baseball host drone light shows.

"The well-being of our audience is our utmost priority," it said, "and we regret any distress or inconvenience caused."

Edgerton said injuries like her son's should not happen at such public events.

"This should not have happened, and no family should be going through this," she told WESH. "We were trying to watch a show and have a good time."

