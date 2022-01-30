Family, Friends Ask for Help in Search for Missing Oakley Woman

Family and friends in the East Bay are trying to find a 24-year-old Oakley woman, who recently went missing.

Relatives said Alexis Gabe, a recent nursing school graduate hasn't been heard from since Wednesday night, when she was with an ex-boyfriend.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Gabe is described as an Asian female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds and last known to be wearing a white tank top, silver and black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and green and white shoes, according to Oakley police.

On Sunday, volunteers searched near a Walmart in Antioch and handed out flyers. Searchers were also in the Oakley neighborhood, where Gabe’s car was found.

Police said the car door was left open and the keys were still in the ignition. Friends and family said they don't think Gabe would ever have her car left open like that.

Oakley police are asking for the public's help, in piecing together what happened Wednesday night.

Officials said security cameras picked up her car on Trenton Street near Oakley Road at around 9:30. p.m., which showed person got out of the car and started walking.

If anyone saw or heard something in the area between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, they are urged to call Oakley police at 925-625-8060.