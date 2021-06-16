FBI Agents Kill Philly Kidnapping Suspect in NJ Apartment; Victim Found Safe

What to Know FBI agents from Newark and Philadelphia shot and killed a kidnapping suspect who had been tracked to a Leonia, New Jersey, apartment early Wednesday; sources say the suspect was thought to be armed

The victim was recovered safely, though it wasn't clear if that person was found in the apartment where the confrontation took place; the victim had been kidnapped at an ACME store in Philadelphia Monday night, police said

A young mother with a baby who lives across the street said she was jolted awake by the sound of gunshots around 3:45 a.m.; she said it was a "terrifying" experience for an ordinarily quiet neighborhood

FBI agents shot and killed a suspect at a New Jersey apartment during a raid connected to a kidnapping out of Philadelphia, law enforcement officials said.

The victim was safely recovered, though it wasn't clear where that person was found. Police confirmed to NBC Philadelphia that the victim had been kidnapped at the ACME store on Solly Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard Monday night in Philadelphia.

The suspect was tracked to the Lakeview Apartments in Leonia and killed during a confrontation with members of the FBI Newark and Philadelphia field offices, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case and federal officials said.

The suspect, about whom no other details were immediately clear, was believed to have been armed when agents opened fire, the sources said.

Emergency radio correspondence includes audio of FBI saying to someone in the home, "This is the FBI! Come out with your hands up!" Apparently no one emerged.

Gunfire erupted moments later, jolting neighbors from their sleep.

A young mother with a baby who lives across the street told NBC New York she was awoken by the sound of gunshots around 3:45 a.m. She woke up her husband, who tried to tell her it was just loud garbage trucks. She said she knew it was gunfire.

"It was terrifying," the shaken woman said. "I had such a bad feeling in my stomach, it's such a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. I never imagined something like that could happen in this neighborhood. It's just devastating."

The FBI said in a statement there are no ongoing threats to the community and further information will be released as it becomes available.