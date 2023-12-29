FBI arrests New Jersey man on terrorism charges

The FBI has arrested Karrem Nasr, 23, of New Jersey for allegedly attempting to provide material support to the African-based terrorist organization al Shabaab after they claim he became inspired to wage Jihad following the October 7 terrorist attacks.

Prosecutors say Nasr was taken to the U.S. Thursday and the charging documents were unsealed Friday. He's expected to appear in federal court later in the afternoon.

According to the complaint, Nasr flew from Egypt to Kenya on December 14 to try and join the terrorist organization, charging documents say.

Nasr was allegedly communicating with an FBI confidential source in which he said the number one enemy was “evil America” and in social media posts in November he allegedly posted on X “jihad on your home turf. Coming soon to a US location near you” followed by plane, bomb and fire emojis.

In a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, prosecutors say Nasr, “expressed his intent to join al Shabaab to receive military training and engage in jihad, that he was prepared to kill and be killed, and that he specifically aspired to be a martyr for the jihadist cause.”

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement, “Nasr was prepared to kill and be killed to support the jihadist cause, and in his own words, he described America as ‘evil’ and the ‘head of the snake.'”

The head of the FBI’s New York office, James Smith, said, “Karrem Nasr traveled across the globe in an alleged attempt to join the ranks of a foreign terrorist organization – an organization that has repeatedly expressed its desire to harm Americans around the world.”

Nasr faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Information on an attorney for him wasn't immediately available.