FBI Arrests Ex-Marine for Allegedly Assaulting Officers Inside Capitol on Jan. 6

A former U.S. Marine was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting two officers as he helped fellow rioters breach the doors of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kaleb Dillard of Columbiana, Alabama, was arrested in his hometown after the FBI identified him as the man who appeared to throw a Capitol Police officer to the ground during the insurrection, and apparently shoving another officer in the chest.

Dillard, 26, was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. He was also charged with six misdemeanors.

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

