FBI says it has discovered 2,400 new JFK-related records

Thanks to technological advances that have automated the record-keeping processes, the bureau's ability to search and locate records was enhanced.

The FBI says it has discovered more records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and will release them.

In 2020, the FBI began storing and electronically inventorying closed case files from field offices across the country at a central records complex, the agency said in a statement. That resulted in a more comprehensive records inventory that, along with technological advances to automate the record-keeping processes, allowed the bureau to more quickly search and locate records. 

The FBI conducted a new records search after Trump’s executive order seeking the declassification of the assassination files of JFK, as well as Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., resulting in about "2,400 newly inventoried and digitized records that were previously unrecognized as related to the JFK assassination case file," the agency said. 

"The FBI has made the appropriate notifications of the newly discovered documents and is working to transfer them to the National Archives and Records Administration for inclusion in the ongoing declassification process,” it said.

