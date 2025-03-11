FBI joins search for University of Pittsburgh student who vanished on spring break

The FBI has joined the search for a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student who went missing nearly a week ago while on spring break in the Dominican tourist town of Punta Cana, police said Tuesday.

Dominican police said they are re-interviewing people who were with Sudiksha Konanki before she vanished in the pre-dawn hours of March 6 at a beach in front of the Riu República Hotel.

The hotel said in a statement that Konanki’s disappearance coincided with a power outage that prompted multiple guests to head to the beach where she was last seen.

Dominican President Luis Abinader told reporters that he lamented the situation.

“We are concerned,” he said Monday during his weekly meeting with the press. “All government agencies are searching … because the latest information we have from one of them, from the last person who was with the young woman, what he says according to the reports is that a wave, while on the beach, crashed into them.”

Abinader also defended the safety of tourists in the Dominican Republic.

“The country receives more than 11 million visitors a year,” he said, adding that issues rarely arise.

Konanki’s parents, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi, flew to Punta Cana with two family friends after she was reported missing and have asked authorities to widen the investigation.

Her father said she and five other female university students traveled to the Dominican Republic on March 3.

Sudiksha Konanki, a citizen of India, is a U.S. permanent resident from Chantilly, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Konanki was last seen before dawn on March 6 at a beach near the resort where she was staying, according to Civil Defense officials.

“It’s four days, and if she was in water, she would likely have been strewn to shore,” her father Subbarayudu Konanki told WTOP. “She’s not found, so we’re asking them to investigate multiple options, like kidnapping or abduction.”

Authorities were using drones, helicopters and detection dogs on Monday to scour the waters off the island’s east coast where she was supposedly last seen, Jensen Sánchez, a Civil Defense spokesman, told The Associated Press.

News4's Maurico Casillas has the latest updates on the disappearance of University of Pittsburg student Sudiksha Konanki, who is from Loudoun County and has gone missing in the Dominican Republic.

“The search is underway at sea because it’s presumed she drowned. According to the boy who was with her, the waves swept her away, but that is under police investigation,” he said.

He noted it can take more than a week for a body to surface in warm waters.

When her family learned of her disappearance, Subbarayudu Konanki and his wife Sreedevi flew to Punta Cana with two family friends. He and a family friend filed a record of complaint Sunday, asking authorities to widen the investigation.

The complaint notes that the student’s belongings, including her phone and wallet, were left with her friends, “which is unusual because she always carried her phone with her.”

“In light of these circumstances, I respectfully request that the authorities take immediate steps to investigate not only the possibility of an accidental drowning, but also the possibility of a kidnapping or foul play,” he wrote, according to WTOP.

Her father said she’s a pre-med junior at University of Pittsburgh who went to the Dominican Republic to enjoy spring break with friends. They never imagined this would happen. They’re now urging authorities to expand their search from the sea and resort area.