Capitol Riot

FBI Releases New Video of Suspect Planting Bombs Before Capitol Riot

The FBI said the bombs were planted between 7:30 and 8:30 pm ET on Jan. 5, outside the separate national offices of the Republican and Democratic National Committees

A still from video released March 9, 2021, by the FBI that investigators say shows the person suspected of planting two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., the night before the January Capitol riot.
Video via FBI

The FBI released new videos Tuesday that investigators said show the person suspected of planting two pipe bombs the night before the January Capitol riot.

The FBI said the bombs were planted between 7:30 and 8:30 pm ET on Jan. 5, outside the separate national offices of the Republican and Democratic National Committees. Both are located a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

Videos made public last month showed the person believed to be the suspect walking through the neighborhood, wearing a gray hoodie, face mask, and carrying a backpack. The FBI said the suspect also wore distinctive footwear — Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with black, gray, and yellow details.

The newly released videos show the suspect walking on the sidewalk a few blocks from the Capitol, then stopping to put down the backpack before beginning to walk again. Other scenes show the person sitting down on a park bench and walking down an alley.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

More Coverage: Capitol Riot

Capitol Riot 8 hours ago

Man Who Wore Horns in Capitol Riot to Remain Jailed

Capitol Riot Mar 8

Roger Stone Associate With Oath Keepers Ties Arrested on Capitol Riot Charges

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotFBI
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us