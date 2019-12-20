Ebola

FDA Approves First Ebola Vaccine in the US

An earlier study found the vaccine to be 100 percent effective in preventing Ebola

By Sara G. Miller | NBC News

The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday the approval of a vaccine to prevent the deadly Ebola virus, NBC News reports.

The vaccine, called Ervebo, is the first such drug to gain FDA approval in the United States. Ervebo was approved by the European Commission in November.

In a study conducted in West Africa during the 2014-16 Ebola outbreak, the vaccine was found to be 100 percent effective in preventing the deadly disease.

“While the risk of Ebola virus disease in the U.S. remains low, the U.S. government remains deeply committed to fighting devastating Ebola outbreaks in Africa, including the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” Anna Abram, the FDA's deputy commissioner for policy, legislation and international affairs, said in a statement Thursday.

