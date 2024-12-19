Health warning: FDA issues oysters, clams advisory for Norovirus

The FDA is issuing multiple advisories for oysters and Manila clams that could be contaminated with Norovirus, a serious gastrointestinal illness.

In the case of oysters from British Columbia first recalled in California, a notice says the product should not be consumed or distributed and should be marked as "not safe" and "don't touch."

"Consumers should not eat these potentially contaminated oysters. Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care," the FDA said.

British Columbia oysters recall

A recall was issued by S&M Shellfish Co in San Francisco, California, on Dec. 13 for shellstock sold as Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay and Royal Miyagi Oysters after multiple confirmed Norovirus illnesses were reported, according to the state.

The California recall says the concerned product was harvested in British Columbia from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9 by Pacific Northwest Shellfish and Union Bay Seafood. The affected certificate numbers are BC 740 SP and BC 6001 SP.

The "Urgent Product Recall" said any product that meets the recall criteria should be "IMMEDIATELY STOPPED" from consumption or distribution and should be returned or labeled "NOT SAFE, DON’T TOUCH and/or to be DESTROYED."

The FDA issued an advisory for these oysters on Dec. 18 to restaurants and food retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. The FDA said affected product may have been shipped to those states.

Washington state oysters and Manila clams advisory

A second issue first was flagged by Washington State which started a recall of shellstock on Dec. 12. The product was initially reported as being shipped within Washington and to California.

The oysters and Manila clams in question were harvested from Nov. 15 to Dec. 11 by Rudy's Shellfish from the Pickering Passage growing area of Washington state, according to the FDA. Consumers and businesses are advised to look at the packing label for information on the harvest date and location matching these details.

The FDA says the affected food may have been sent to restaurants and food stores in Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York and Washington state.

"The FDA is awaiting further information on distribution of these oysters and Manila clams and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed," the FDA said.

The U.S. FDA is advising restaurants and retailers to not serve or sell and for consumers not to eat certain #oysters and Manila #clams from Pickering Passage, Washington potentially contaminated with #Norovirus.

"Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell these potentially contaminated oysters and Manila clams. Restaurants and retailers should dispose of any products by throwing them in the garbage or returning them to their distributor for destruction," the FDA said.

The FDA said food containing norovirus contamination could look, smell and taste normal.

Anyone experiencing norovirus symptoms, including diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting or fever after eating affected oysters, should contact a medical professional, the FDA advises.