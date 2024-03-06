FDA warns about lead contamination in more cinnamon products in the US

The Food and Drug Administration issued a safety warning Wednesday, saying it identified additional cinnamon products in the United States that are contaminated with lead.

The ground cinnamon products found to contain lead are: La Fiesta, from La Superior SuperMercados; Marcum, from Save A Lot; MK, from SF Supermarket; Swad, from Patel Brothers; Supreme Tradition, from Dollar Tree & Family Dollar; and Eli Chilar, from La Joya Morelense.

People should not eat, sell or serve the ground cinnamon products and should throw them out, the FDA said.

The warning comes after the recall of lead-contaminated cinnamon applesauce pouches, from the Florida-based company WanaBana USA. As of Feb. 23, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had received 468 reports of confirmed, suspected and probable cases of lead poisoning linked to the pouches from 44 states. Many of the people sickened were young children.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The agency has said cinnamon was the likely source of the lead contamination in the applesauce pouches. Following that recall, the FDA set out to sample ground cinnamon products from discount stores for lead contamination.

It's unclear if the contaminated products identified by the FDA Wednesday were sourced by the same supplier as WanaBana. The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There have been at least 57 reports of illnesses linked to apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches from three different brands.

The products have a long shelf life, the agency said.

No illnesses or adverse events have been reported.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: