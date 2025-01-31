Federal agencies directed to remove ‘gender ideology' from websites, contracts and emails

A government memo aimed at implementing President Donald Trump's order rolling back protections for transgender people rippled through the federal government Friday as agencies scrambled to make changes to strip “gender ideology” from websites, contracts and emails.

The Office of Personnel Management directed agency heads to have staff remove pronouns from their government emails, disband employee resource groups, and terminate grants and contracts related to the issue.

The directive was sent Wednesday, and the changes were ordered to be instituted by 5 p.m. Friday. It also asked agencies to remove the term “gender” from government forms and swap it out with “sex.”

A Bureau of Prisons web page originally titled “Inmate Gender” was relabeled “Inmate Sex” on Friday. A breakdown of transgender inmates in federal prisons was no longer included.

Much public health information was taken down from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website: contraception guidance; a fact sheet about HIV and transgender people; lessons on building supportive school environments for transgender and nonbinary kids; details about National Transgender HIV Testing Day; a set of government surveys showing transgender students suffering higher rates of depression, drug use, bullying and other problems.

Some pages appeared with the message: "The page you’re looking for was not found."

At the State Department, all employees were ordered to remove gender-specific pronouns from their email signatures. The directive, from the acting head of the Bureau of Management, said this was required to comply with Trump’s executive orders and that the department was also removing all references to “gender ideology” from websites and internal documents.

“All employees are required to remove any gender identifying pronouns from email signature blocks by 5:00 PM today,” said the order from Tibor Nagy. “Your cooperation is essential as we navigate these changes together.”

An official from the U.S. Agency for International Development said staffers were directed to flag the use of the word “gender” in each of thousands of award contracts. Warnings against gender discrimination are standard language in every such contract. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, under a Trump administration gag order prohibiting USAID staffers from speaking with people outside their agency.

The official said staffers fear that programs and jobs related to inclusion efforts, gender issues and issues specific to women are being singled out and possibly targeted under two Trump executive orders.

Trump's executive order, signed on his first day back in office, calls for the federal government to define sex as only male or female and for that to be reflected on official documents such as passports and policies such as federal prison assignments.

Mike Stobbe in New York and Amanda Seitz, Matthew Lee and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed to this report.

In his inaugural address on Monday, President Donald Trump announced his intention to "end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.”

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.