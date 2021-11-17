CARROLL ISD

Feds Launch Civil Rights Probe Into Texas Schools at Center of Battle Over Curriculum

Southlake, a diversifying suburb, has been at the center of a growing political battle over the ways schools address issues of race, gender, and sexuality

By Mike Hixenbaugh and Antonia Hylton

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The U.S. Department of Education’s civil rights enforcement arm is investigating allegations of racial and gender discrimination at the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, the school district confirmed Wednesday.

The department’s Office for Civil Rights notified the suburban school district’s officials last week that it had opened three investigations into complaints about racial and gender discrimination. The agency declined to provide details on the allegations and doesn’t comment on pending investigations, a spokesman said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Karen Fitzgerald, a Carroll spokeswoman, confirmed that the district had received three notification letters and is “fully cooperating with this process.” 

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Paul Gosar 2 mins ago

House to Vote on Censuring Gosar Over Posting Violent Video

US elections 1 hour ago

Attorney Who Advised Trump in Failed Effort to Overturn 2020 Presidential Election Appointed to Panel on US Elections

Listen to NBC News’ “Southlake” podcast: All episodes available now

Copyright N

This article tagged under:

CARROLL ISDCivil RightsU.S. Department of EducationGender discriminationcritical race theory
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us