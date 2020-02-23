Roger Stone

Federal Judge Rejects Roger Stone’s Request for Her Recusal

Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison last week for obstructing a congressional investigation

A federal judge denied former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone's request for her recusal from a potential new trial, saying in an order Sunday that there was no factual or legal basis to Stone's claims, NBC News reports.

The judge, Amy Berman Jackson, of U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., sentenced Stone to three years and four months in prison last week for obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

In court papers filed Friday, Stone's lawyers claimed that Jackson couldn't impartially evaluate his request for a new trial over allegations of juror misconduct.

But Jackson rejected the claims, saying they were speculative and at odds with the U.S. Supreme Court and an appeals case cited in Stone's motion.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

