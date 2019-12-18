Fallon Sherrock

Female Darts Player Makes History at World Championship

Fallon Sherrock has made darts history. She has become the first female player to beat a man at the PDC World Championship

Fallon Sherrock became the first female darts player to beat a man at the PDC World Championship on Tuesday.

Sherrock, a former runner-up at the women's world championship, recovered from losing the opening set to beat Ted Evetts 3-2 in front of a raucous crowd at Alexandra Palace in London.

The Englishwoman made six 180s — a perfect score over three darts — and had a match average of 91.12 in their first-round match. She clinched the victory with a second attempt at double 18.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

impeachment inquiry 8 mins ago

McConnell Says Pelosi ‘Too Afraid’ of Impeachment Trial

impeachment inquiry 10 hours ago

Trump Impeached on Charges of Abuse of Power, Obstruction

Women's world champion Mikuru Suzuki took James Richardson to a sudden-death leg in the fifth set before losing on Monday.

Three other women - Gayl King, Anastasia Dobromyslova and Lisa Ashton - have previously played matches at a PDC World Championship, darts' flagship event.

This article tagged under:

Fallon Sherrock
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us