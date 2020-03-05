A Pennsylvania high school hockey player was taunted last week by opposing fans with a sign prompting her to "reveal" her gender and chants calling her a "dude" during a championship game in the Lehigh Valley.

Alyssa Wruble, the only girl on the Northampton Area High School varsity hockey team, was playing in a championship game against Parkland High School of Allentown on Feb. 26 when she heard the chants attacking her gender. In a post about the incident Saturday on Facebook, Donna Bloss, Alyssa's aunt, included photos of a sign that read "Alyssa gender reveal?" with the signs for male and female.

"The level of unsportsmanlike conduct during these several championship games was mind boggling," Bloss said in her post. "I've toyed with whether or not to even put this out there for fear of upsetting my niece even further but she knows this was done out of sheer jealousy."

Alyssa, 17, told Fox affiliate WTXF of Philadelphia on Tuesday that the chants were so loud that the entire student section must have been participating.

"When I skated over, all I heard was 'Wruble, you're a dude,' and apparently my uncle and aunt and also my father heard them say I have a penis," Alyssa told the station.

Alyssa, who scored two goals during the game, said she wants an apology from the people who were responsible for the sign.

