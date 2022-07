Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, whose death last week at the age of 26 sent shockwaves through the NFL, died from the “combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” authorities said Friday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, a statewide agency in Maryland, also determined Ferguson’s manner of death was an accident.

Ferguson played college football at Louisiana Tech before joining the Ravens.

