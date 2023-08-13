Fighter jet crashes during Michigan air show, causing pilots to eject

The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a Soviet-era fighter jet crashed during an air show in Michigan on Sunday.

"The FAA's early preliminary info: 2 people parachuted from a MiG-23 south of Willow Run Airport near Ypsilanti, MI while performing in the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show. They landed in Belleville Lake. The aircraft crashed near an apt. building," the FAA said in a statement.

Video posted to Facebook showed the pilots suddenly eject from the jet as it flew over a lake where people were enjoying their summer weekend.

Later in the video, a cloud of smoke could be seen on land nearby as the pilots were being rescued by boats.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Photos obtained by NBC News showed the remnants of the plane within just feet of an apartment building.

No injuries have been reported.