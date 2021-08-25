harry potter

Fire Damages Self-Described ‘Birthplace' of Harry Potter

Images showed the cafe with its front windows gone, a ruined interior and debris lying outside

Firefighters at the scene after a fire at the Elephant House Cafe in Edinburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. An Edinburgh cafe where author J.K. Rowling wrote some of the Harry Potter books has been damaged in a fire. The Elephant House in the Scottish capital was blackened by a blaze which broke out at the patisserie next door on Tuesday.
Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

A cafe in Scotland's capital where author J.K. Rowling wrote some of the Harry Potter books has been damaged in a fire.

The Elephant House in Edinburgh suffered smoke and water damage after a blaze broke out at the patisserie next door on Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More than 60 firefighters and 12 fire engines were deployed to tackle the blaze. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one of its crew members was taken to hospital as a precaution and later released.

Images showed the cafe with its front windows gone, a ruined interior and debris lying outside.

Owner David Taylor told the BBC he was “devastated” by the extensive damage to his business. He said the cafe would likely be closed for months for repairs.

The Elephant House is a regular stop for Harry Potter fans and long bore a sign declaring itself as the “birthplace” of the fictional young wizard.

Rowling has disputed that, saying she began writing the magical stories before she moved to Edinburgh. But she confirmed she frequented the cafe while penning some of the seven-book series.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Afghanistan 6 hours ago

US Says 1,500 Americans May Still Await Kabul Evacuation

COVID-19 33 mins ago

Experts on WHO Team Say Search for COVID Origins Has Stalled

The Patisserie Valerie, where Tuesday's fire started, also was heavily damaged. Firefighters remained at the scene in Edinburgh's Old Town with the street closed off into Wednesday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

harry potterEdinburghScotland
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us