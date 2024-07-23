New Jersey

Fish falls from sky and smashes NJ couple's car windshield

NBC Universal, Inc.

We've all heard it raining cats and dogs — but fish?

A New Jersey couple said they got a smelly and scaly surprise when a fish came falling from the sky and onto their car.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Monmouth County homeowners told NBC New York they heard their car alarm go off, and when they checked it out, the windshield of their Tesla was shattered.

Their only clues about what happened? Blood and fish scales.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
The couple said a fish (left) fell from the sky and smashed into the windshield of their Tesla (right).

They looked at the dashcam footage, which captured a one-pound bluefish that fell from the sky. The gilled projectile bounced off the windshield and into the couple's garage.

The couple believes a bird might have snagged the bluefish before dropping it mid-flight.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Alabama 18 mins ago

Woman pleads guilty to stealing $300,000 from Alabama church to buy gifts for TikTok content creators

Food & Drink 1 hour ago

Where to find the best deals on National Tequila Day 2024

"That bird must have been pretty high up when it dropped it, for it to build up that kind of force to break the windshield. Because the windshield was shattered," said Jeff Levine. "You can’t even make something up that crazy."

Now all that's left for the couple is getting their insurance company to believe it.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us