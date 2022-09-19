Video Shows Woman Taking Latin American Flags Down at Oakland School

School leaders in the East Bay are speaking out after seeing a video of an unknown woman pulling down several Latin American flags raised in front of a school campus.

The flags, which are now up again at the Havenscourt School campus in East Oakland, are part of the school's way to celebrate Hispanic heritage. Educators are turning the unfortunate incident into a teachable moment for students.

Teachers on Monday took turns taking kids to the flag pole explaining the importance of having pride in your culture, while facing adversity.

"It's really just kind of emphasizing that if people do it, it doesn't matter because the flags are going to keep going back up," teacher Carolina Villegas said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A video circulating on Instagram catches a woman in the act as the person shooting the video asks why she is doing it. The woman does not really respond to the question.

The school's principal spotted the flags crumpled up in a corner later in the day, but had no idea what happened until she saw the online video.

"We know that it's someone unrelated to the school," Oakland Unified School District spokesperson John Sasaki said. "Someone who just decided maybe as they were passing by seeing flags they don't like, and decided they wanted to take them down."

Oakland police said Monday the department has not received an incident report from the school.

It is unclear if the district will take any further action, but the message from the school officials and the community is clear - Sasaki said "It doesn't matter if someone tries to come and do it again. We'll put them back up."