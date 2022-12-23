An off-duty flight attendant who attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of fentanyl taped to her abdomen pleaded guilty this week to a federal drug possession charge.

Terese L. White, 41, of Dallas, admitted in a plea agreement to flying into San Diego from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 4 while off-duty, then, later that same day, prior to her scheduled flight to Boston, she attempted to get onto another plane with drugs on her person, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said White tried to use the Known Crew Member queue, which has less-rigid security protocols, to board, but was selected for the regular passenger screening process instead.

According to the complaint filed against her, she set off a walk-through metal detector and a body scanner, which alerted TSA officers to her abdomen.

Packages containing fentanyl were found taped to her. The complaint alleges she told police the packages were "not what you think" and that a co-worker had given her a "mercury pack" to wear for weight loss.

“Drug traffickers use air, land and sea for personal gain, putting people’s lives in danger,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Shelly Howe said in a statement released by prosecutors on Friday. “We will continue the great work with our partners to bring traffickers to justice and keep our community safe.”

White's plea agreement includes an admission that she tried to use her status as a flight attendant to commit the offense. She pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and is slated for sentencing in March. The crime carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.