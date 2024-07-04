Air travel

Flight to New Hampshire diverted after man exposes himself, federal officials say

The 25-year-old Oregon man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after the flight landed at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

A flight to Manchester, New Hampshire, was diverted Wednesday after a man allegedly exposed himself and urinated in the aisle of the airplane, officials said.

The 25-year-old Oregon man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after the flight landed at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. He was released after making an initial appearance in federal court in Buffalo, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.

The American Eagle flight departed from Buffalo shortly after the incident, according to an emailed statement from American Airlines. “We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding,” read the statement.

The man told officers he was flying from Portland, Oregon, to Manchester and had several whiskey and colas before boarding the flight, and then more of them during a layover in Chicago and after boarding there. He said he got up to use the restroom and was coming back to his seat, but he has a medical urination problem, according to the criminal complaint.

An email seeking comment was sent to his federal public defender.

