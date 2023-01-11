FAA Computer Outage Disrupts Flights, Grounds Planes Across US

Flights across the United States were affected Wednesday morning by a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Just before 7 a.m. Eastern, there were nearly 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast.

A source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News that all flights in the U.S. were grounded following the incident.

The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System after it had "failed."

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The Notice to Air Missions System, also known as NOTAMs, used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

Worth noting that this will be broader than just commercial airlines. All users of the airspace system are required to check Morand before flight. This will affect the military, civilian drone pilots, etc.