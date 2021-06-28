‘Flintstone House' Owner Wins $125K Settlement From Town of Hillsborough

A four-year community dispute ended this spring when the town of Hillsborough quietly agreed to pay a $125,000 settlement to the owner of the "Flintstone house" in a dispute over her yard display.

Homeowner Florence Fang, a retired media mogul, in 2017 was slapped with code violations after she added large metal dinosaurs and made other cartoon-like changes to her Berryessa Way property that can be seen from Interstate 280.

The town eventually sued for a stop-work order against Fang, saying she needed permits to make such changes to her property, according to a report in the Palo Alto Daily Post.

In 2019, Fang filed a countersuit alleging racial discrimination, saying other property owners likely didn’t get permits for landscape sculptures or other renovations and yet were not hit with citations and a lawsuit because they are not Chinese.

The yard decorations include the dinosaurs, a sign that reads "Yabba Dabba Doo," figures of Flintstones characters, a staircase, a parking strip and a deck, according to the Post.

The Town Council approved the settlement April 12, and the case was dismissed in San Mateo County Superior Court on April 27, but no announcement was made due to a gag order saying neither party could talk to the media, according to the newspaper.

The settlement also mandates that when Fang files new permits for backyard changes at her home, they will be approved.